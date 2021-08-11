SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SPCB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 7,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SPCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.