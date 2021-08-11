SureRemit (RMT) Price Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $17,900.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

