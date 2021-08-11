sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $247.67 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. sUSD has a total market cap of $247.67 million and $9.53 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00898969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00112285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00042596 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 246,618,033 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.