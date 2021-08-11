SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells $1,168,820.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $6.14 on Wednesday, reaching $586.85. 29,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,201. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $565.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

