SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of ORGO opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

