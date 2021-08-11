SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

ASMB stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 177,335 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.