Swarm City Price Up 61.5% This Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 61.5% higher against the dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $359,189.37 and $156.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00890400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00112685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.