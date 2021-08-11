SwiftCash Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwiftCash has a market cap of $237,049.17 and $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 184,867,984 coins and its circulating supply is 184,147,553 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

