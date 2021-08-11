SWYFT (SWYFTT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,329.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $21,063.54 and $3,329.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SWYFT has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00904365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00112252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044160 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.