Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

SYKE has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,467,000 after acquiring an additional 335,234 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,167,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,278,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,971. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

