Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.10. Synalloy shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 47,856 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

In other Synalloy news, Director John P. Schauerman bought 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,352.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $375,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synalloy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synalloy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synalloy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synalloy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

