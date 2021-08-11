Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.11

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 137825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

