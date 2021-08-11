Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799,251 shares of company stock valued at $552,318,100 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.24. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.