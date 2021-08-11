T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Increased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,716,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 39,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.53. 21,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,397. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

