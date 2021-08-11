T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,269 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $76,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.19. 576,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,072. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $219.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

