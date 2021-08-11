T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.48

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.48 and last traded at $217.19, with a volume of 576891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.29.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.