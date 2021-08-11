TaaS Achieves Market Cap of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00056642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.75 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00111340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

