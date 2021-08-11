Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,387. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBLA. Susquehanna began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

