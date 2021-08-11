Tael (WABI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $34.91, $18.11, $5.22 and $119.16. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00882000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00111134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043184 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $34.91, $119.16, $45.75, $18.11, $62.56, $7.20, $6.32, $24.72, $13.96, $10.00 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.