Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post sales of $871.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $832.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $915.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $957.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

