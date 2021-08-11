Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.60 EPS

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($1.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TLIS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. 34,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,168. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talis Biomedical stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Talis Biomedical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

