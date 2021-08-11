Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 13,056 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,488,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $260.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

