Tarbox Family Office Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,730.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,491. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,528.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

