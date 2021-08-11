Tarbox Family Office Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,962,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 75,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. 46,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

