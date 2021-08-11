Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,954 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,091 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73.

