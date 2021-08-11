Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 437,974 shares of company stock worth $246,530,067 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded down $6.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,755.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,598.50. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.