Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 333,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,041. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

