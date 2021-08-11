Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69,010 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Target worth $87,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 269.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,638. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.77 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.95.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

