Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.95.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.55. 87,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.39. Target has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Target by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 494,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Target by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 205,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

