Target (TGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target (NYSE:TGT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Target to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGT stock opened at $264.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $265.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

