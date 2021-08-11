TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Specifically, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 14,450 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,454.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $763.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TCG BDC by 40.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 23.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

