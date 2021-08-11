TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TCRR stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

