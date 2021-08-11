TD Securities Downgrades Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) to Hold

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 82,526 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

