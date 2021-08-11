TD Securities Increases TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$15.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of TAC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 4,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in TransAlta by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 560,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 261,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in TransAlta by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 258,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

