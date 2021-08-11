TD Securities Increases TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$21.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

TRSWF traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 12,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

