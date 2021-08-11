TD Securities Raises CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$28.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Shares of CIXX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 2,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,331. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

