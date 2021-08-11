TD Securities Trims Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Target Price to C$19.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 5,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

