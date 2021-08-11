TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan Buys 231 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $151.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after buying an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,133 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.