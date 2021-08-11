TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTI. Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

FTI opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 801,676 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

