Tecnoglass Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGLS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

TGLS opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

