Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.99

Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.