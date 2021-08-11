Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of THW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

