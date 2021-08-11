Telsey Advisory Group Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $33.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of ACI opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

