TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Cap Tops $16.63 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $554,551.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,014.22 or 0.99746790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00842530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

