TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, TENT has traded 54.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $620,866.06 and approximately $115,577.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00304269 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00132718 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00160121 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002218 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002573 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,796,580 coins and its circulating supply is 37,719,488 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

