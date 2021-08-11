TenX (PAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.04 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. TenX has a market cap of $16.04 million and $2.92 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00890400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00112685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00043264 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

