Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Terex reported sales of $765.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Terex stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.03. Terex has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $17,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 214,968 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.