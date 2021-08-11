Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.56% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $178,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $15,763,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

