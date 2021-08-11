Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 76.5% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.94. 26,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,424. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

