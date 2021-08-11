Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Increased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

TXN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $189.50. The stock had a trading volume of 113,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,424. The company has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

